COVID-19 Questions December 24 2020 11:28am 03:42 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Dec. 24 Manitoba virologist @KindrachukJason discusses COVID-19 questions and concerns, including the latest on virus variants in the UK, and more on officials finding an extra dose of vaccine in some vials.