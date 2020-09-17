Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 28 Western University students test positive for coronavirus, prompting tightened restrictions

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19 Questions
September 17 2020 11:32am
03:59

Answering your COVID-19 questions

Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including what’s known about the frequency of asymptomatic spread, stressing the difference between presymptomatic and asymptomatic.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home