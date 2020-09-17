8 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, active case count rises to 82

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced eight more positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,546.

Since last Friday, there have been 43 new cases in the area with more than half (23) coming from people in the 20 to 29 age bracket.

A further six positive tests over the six-day period come from people in the 10 to 19 age bracket.

Waterloo Public Health says it is continuing to monitor the situation but has not seen any outbreaks in the community.

“Although there are no community outbreaks at this time, among our recent cases, we have seen clusters (linked cases) in households and social groups,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said. “In the last week, COVID-19 has been diagnosed most frequently in the 10-19, 20-29, and 40-49-year-old age groups.”

One person has been cleared of the virus over the last two days, pushing the number of resolved cases up slightly to 1,344.

On the bright side, no new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the area this month and the hospitals have been clear of COVID-19 patients since Sept. 3.

Waterloo Region now has 82 active cases, a number it has not seen since July 3, as the virus’s hold on the area began to trickle downward.

Elsewhere across the province, Ontario is reporting 293 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 45,676.

Thursday’s case count is a slight decrease from Wednesday, which saw 315 new cases but is higher than Tuesday, which saw 251 cases.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 85 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 63 in Peel Region, 39 in Ottawa, 37 in York Region and 12 in Halton Region.