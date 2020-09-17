Menu

Canada

Cambridge school reports COVID-19 case in kindergarten class

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 10:05 am
A school in Cambridge has reported a COVID-19 case connected to a kindergarten class.
A school in Cambridge has reported a COVID-19 case connected to a kindergarten class. Global News

A person connected with a kindergarten class at a school in Cambridge has tested positive for the coronavirus.

St. Anne Elementary School issued a letter to parents, saying “that a case of COVID-19 has been identified in a kindergarten class.”

Read more: Waterloo school staff member tests positive for coronavirus, school reopens after cleaning

The school did not provide any further details about the person due to privacy concerns.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said safety measures were put in effect as soon as it heard the news.

“The safety, security, health and well-being of WCDSB students and staff always comes first and all previously planned for safety and communications protocols were immediately and effectively implemented,” it said in a statement issued to Global News.

It said that Waterloo Public Health was in the process of contacting anyone who was at risk in connection with the incident.

“The staff at St. Anne Cambridge — as well as staff at the school board’s head office — is working with Region of Waterloo Public Health to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in students, staff and the community,” the board stated.

Read more: Waterloo Region reports 7 new coronavirus cases, new outbreak

This is the second COVID-19 case that has been connected to a Waterloo school over the past month.

On Labour Day weekend, the Waterloo Region District School Board announced that a staff member had tested positive at Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo.

After a deep cleaning, staff were in the building and working on Sept. 8.

 

