Waterloo Region reports 7 new coronavirus cases, new outbreak

Waterloo Region reported seven new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,538.

No one has newly recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, since Tuesday as the number of resolved cases remained at 1,343.

The death toll of 120 remains unchanged as well.

This means that the number of active cases is now up to 75, however, no one is fighting the disease in hospital.

A second outbreak has been declared, but where it is will remain a mystery because it appears to be in a smaller congregate setting, which public health will not name due to privacy reasons.

The region defines congregate settings as group homes and community-supported living settings, along with disability-specific congregate settings. It doesn’t reveal the location because these facilities only have a small number of residents and staff.

2:48 Coronavirus: Ford discusses possible shutdowns after COVID-19 cases rise in different regions Coronavirus: Ford discusses possible shutdowns after COVID-19 cases rise in different regions

A second outbreak continues at the Village of University Gates Long-Term Care, which began on Sept. 5 after one staff member tested positive for the virus.

Ontario is reporting 315 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 45,383.

The new case count is a significant increase from Tuesday, which saw 251 cases and also higher than Monday which saw 313 new cases.

