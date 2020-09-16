Ford government to reduce limit on social gatherings amid rise in coronavirus cases, sources say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ford government is considering reducing the limit on social gatherings amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the province, senior government sources confirm to Global News.

Sources said that a proposal will be brought before cabinet Wednesday. An announcement may come as early as Wednesday but will most likely come on Thursday, sources said.

1:38 Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford hints at announcement to reduce long lines at COVID-19 testing centres Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford hints at announcement to reduce long lines at COVID-19 testing centres

As of right now, the limit on social gatherings is 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

If the reduction happens, it will be the first rollback the government has done since beginning the province’s reopening plan several months ago.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It is not clear at this time what the new limits will be.

More to come.

–With files from Travis Dhanraj