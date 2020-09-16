Menu

Comments

Health

Ford government to reduce limit on social gatherings amid rise in coronavirus cases, sources say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Coronavirus: Ford discusses possible shutdowns after COVID-19 cases rise in different regions
WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford on Tuesday was asked about rising COVID-19 cases in different regions, saying that announcements will be happening in the coming days to help curb the rise in cases.

The Ford government is considering reducing the limit on social gatherings amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the province, senior government sources confirm to Global News.

Sources said that a proposal will be brought before cabinet Wednesday. An announcement may come as early as Wednesday but will most likely come on Thursday, sources said.

Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford hints at announcement to reduce long lines at COVID-19 testing centres
Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford hints at announcement to reduce long lines at COVID-19 testing centres

As of right now, the limit on social gatherings is 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

If the reduction happens, it will be the first rollback the government has done since beginning the province’s reopening plan several months ago.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

 

Read more: Toronto hospital turns away coronavirus test-seekers due to overwhelming demand

It is not clear at this time what the new limits will be.

More to come.

–With files from Travis Dhanraj

