back to school manitoba
September 3 2020 12:31pm
04:38

Answering your COVID-19 questions, Sept. 3

With in-class learning set to resume on Sept. 8, virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including what is known about the virus and ventilation systems.

