COVID-19 Questions
September 24 2020 12:20pm
04:44

Answering your COVID-19 questions

Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your questions, and explains why you can’t just take a COVID-19 test and skip quarantining when returning from another country or restricted province.

