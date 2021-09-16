Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
covid-19 cases
September 16 2021 10:47am
03:45

Answering your COVID-19 questions: Sept. 16, 2021

“There’s a clear difference when you look at what has happened over the past few weeks…”
Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including whether Manitoba could be on the same path as Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Advertisement

Video Home