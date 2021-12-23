COVID-19 December 23 2021 11:34am 04:13 Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021 “This variant is moving through everybody explosively.” Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk talks about how widespread exposure could be to the Omicron variant, and answers your COVID-19 questions. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8470776/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8470776/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?