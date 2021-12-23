Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
December 23 2021 11:34am
04:13

Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021

“This variant is moving through everybody explosively.”
Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk talks about how widespread exposure could be to the Omicron variant, and answers your COVID-19 questions.

Advertisement

Video Home