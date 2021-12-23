SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Jeff McArthur Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM | 900 CHML
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hamilton smashes single-day record with 268 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 23, 2021 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021' Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021
Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk talks about how widespread exposure could be to the Omicron variant, and answers your COVID-19 questions.

There are 268 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday in Hamilton.

That’s a new record, according to Hamilton Public Health’s daily statistical update, topping Wednesday’s revised total of 257. Prior to that, the largest single-day increase was 238, in April.

Read more: Pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Hamilton as demand soars

Public health’s latest figures also show the city is back over 1,000 active cases for the first time in several months.

There are 10 more cases linked to a Dec. 10, Grey Cup-related event at the Corktown Pub, raising the total to 24 and making it the largest of the city’s 35 active outbreaks.

Trending Stories

Local COVID-19-related hospitalizations are also on the rise, increasing to 52 in total, compared with 43 on Wednesday and 33 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Health Sciences says it has 42 COVID-19-positive patients, five or fewer in intensive care on Thursday.

Ten patients are admitted with the virus at St. Joseph’s Healthcare, three of them in the ICU.

Read more: Ontario reports largest single-day increase in COVID cases since pandemic began

St. Joe’s has also further tightened its visitor restrictions, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Visitors are no longer allowed for patients staying in the hospital less than seven days, with limited exceptions.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOmicron tagHamilton COVID-19 tagHamilton Public Health tagHamilton Health Sciences tagSt. Joseph's Healthcare tagCorktown Pub tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers