Hamilton smashes single-day record with 268 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

There are 268 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday in Hamilton.

That’s a new record, according to Hamilton Public Health’s daily statistical update, topping Wednesday’s revised total of 257. Prior to that, the largest single-day increase was 238, in April.

Public health’s latest figures also show the city is back over 1,000 active cases for the first time in several months.

There are 10 more cases linked to a Dec. 10, Grey Cup-related event at the Corktown Pub, raising the total to 24 and making it the largest of the city’s 35 active outbreaks.

Local COVID-19-related hospitalizations are also on the rise, increasing to 52 in total, compared with 43 on Wednesday and 33 on Tuesday.

Hamilton Health Sciences says it has 42 COVID-19-positive patients, five or fewer in intensive care on Thursday.

Ten patients are admitted with the virus at St. Joseph’s Healthcare, three of them in the ICU.

St. Joe’s has also further tightened its visitor restrictions, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Visitors are no longer allowed for patients staying in the hospital less than seven days, with limited exceptions.