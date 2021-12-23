SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

KFL&A Public Health reports 201 new COVID-19 cases, 1,612 active

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021' Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021
Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk talks about how widespread exposure could be to the Omicron variant, and answers your COVID-19 questions.

The upward trend in new COVID-19 cases in the Kingston region continued on Thursday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 201 new cases, bringing active cases to 1,612 — the highest it’s ever been and the first time the total has eclipsed the 1,600 mark.

Read more: KHSC says there is 1 Omicron hospitalization, remaining are Delta

The surge is likely due to the Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible, even in the early onset of infection.

“And that’s been one of our primary worries and considerations with the onset of Omicron because it’s so transmissible and we know cases are going to rise and we’re seeing that now,” Kingston Health Sciences Centre epidemiologist Dr. Gerald Evans said.

Of the new cases, the 18-to-29 age group saw the biggest increase with 77. Thirty-seven infections were detected in those between the ages of 50 and 79.

Click to play video: 'Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread' Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread
Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread

The case rate per 100,000 over the last seven days remains high at 427.3.

Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions remain unchanged at 26 and 14, respectively.

