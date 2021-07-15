Menu

Covid-19 Manitoba
July 15 2021 11:35am
03:02

Answering your COVID-19 questions, July 15

Manitoba virologist Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including what people should keep in mind if gathering inside as of Saturday under loosened restrictions.

