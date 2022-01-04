COVID-19: Manitoba students to learn remotely for 1 week, delaying return to in-person learning
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced Tuesday that students in the province would not be returning to in-person learning on Jan. 10 as originally planned, instead shifting to a one-week remote learning period. Cullen also announced the province was expanding measures for schools, including distributing 500,000 rapid tests to all schools for those kindergarten to Gr. 6, with plans to expand to all students.