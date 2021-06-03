Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
June 3 2021 12:09pm
03:24

Answering your COVID-19 questions, June 3

“I think we’re seeing a phasing out of AstraZeneca.”
Virologist Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including whether dose mixing could make it harder to track down an AZ shot.

Advertisement

Video Home