Covid-19 And Kids
December 3 2020 11:59am
03:47

Answering your COVID-19 questions, Dec. 3

Following the Province’s announcement that K-12 students will learn remotely for two weeks post Christmas, virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk talks transmission and schools.

