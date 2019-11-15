A Kelowna fire captain is laid to rest after an active line-of-duty service. Joe Kolar died from a cancer that was linked to his firefighting job

A somber day in Kelowna today as hundreds of firefighters, first responders and members of the public bid a final farewell to a well-respected fire captain. 51-year-old Joe Kolar died two weeks ago–his death believed to have been caused by his occupation. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, due to the circumstances surrounding his death, an active line-of-duty service was held complete with a procession that temporarily closed down a busy section of road.