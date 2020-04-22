A nearly 150-year-old building in Kelowna is likely a write-off after an overnight fire

A piece of the Okanagan’s history being mourned today after an overnight fire tore through a heritage building. A nearly 150-year-old farm house, built by the same person who built B.C.’’s longest standing grist mill went up in flames overnight in Kelowna. It’s the second time the structure has caught fire in the past two years but as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, this time it looks like the flames damaged it beyond any hope of repair.