“This is ridiculous, this is taking too long,” Peachland’s mayor echoes calls for highway upgrades following deadly crash on Drought Hill.
There are renewed calls tonight for something to be done about a dangerous stretch of Okanagan highway. A young man lost his life Friday night driving on Highway 97 near Peachland. Not only has an online petition been launched urging the government to act but Peachland’s mayor is asking how many more lives have to be lost before safety improvements are made. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.