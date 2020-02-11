Kelowna firefighter back to work after two-and-a-half years and 13 surgeries following serious injuries sustained while fighting fire

After two-and-a- half years of recovering from serious injuries sustained on the job, a longtime and well-respected Kelowna firefighter is back at work. Chris Zimmerman, the son of former fire chief Gerry Zimmerman, was badly burned while fighting a condo fire in the summer of 2017. He recently returned to his job and despite his frightening ordeal, he says he still loves firefighting and serving the community.

Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.