Pandemic taking emotional toll on residents of long term care homes in the Okanagan as many facilities implement lockdown measures
They are among the most prone to Covid-19–residents at long term care homes. Numerous facilities on the Lower Mainland have had outbreaks with deadly consequences. So far, no care homes in the Interior Health region have experienced an outbreak. As operators implement measures to keep it that way, residents are growing increasingly anxious and in many cases, lonely. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.