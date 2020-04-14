Coronavirus: ‘Isolation’ toll growing on Okanagan care-home residents

Send this page to someone via email

With most, if not all, long-term care homes in B.C. on lockdown because of coronavirus concerns, the toll on residents is growing.

“There’s definitely anxiety and there’s definitely loneliness,” said Vanessa Moerkoert, assistant care manager at the Haven Hill Retirement Centre in Penticton.

The facility has implemented all kinds of measures to try and reduce the risk of COVID-19 entering the home.

“We have the doors locked at the front, so we have no visitors coming or going in the building,” Moerkoert said.

In addition, washing stations have been set up for staff uniforms and shoes, and personal protective equipment is worn.

Group activities for residents have also been suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s hoped the measures prevent the kind of outbreaks seen at numerous care homes in the Lower Mainland.

2:51 Coronavirus: 27 dead at Etobicoke care home Coronavirus: 27 dead at Etobicoke care home

“Having COVID-19 in the building would definitely be my worst fear,” said Zander Cook, general manager at Haven Hill. “It is definitely a potential, we can’t stop the threat completely.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Zander told Global News that staff feel an immense responsibility to protect the residents and the most vulnerable to COVID-19 by being extremely careful not to bring the virus into the facility.

“It weighs on your mind at night-time when you put your head on the pillow,” he said.

2:52 Coronavirus: Cases surge at Markham care home where staff walked out Coronavirus: Cases surge at Markham care home where staff walked out

While staff do what they can to reduce the risk, some of the measures are starting to take a toll on the elderly residents, who can’t see their family and friends.

Zander said even if some residents have dementia, “which a lot of our residents do have dementia, they are still aware, ‘Hey where’s my loved one? How come I haven’t seen my daughter for a couple of weeks?’

“So it comes and goes for people with dementia, but they are still feeling sadness and missing their loved ones. The ones that are cognitively well are feeling trapped almost.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 B.C.’s ‘big data’ healthcare scheduling solution for care homes during coronavirus pandemic B.C.’s ‘big data’ healthcare scheduling solution for care homes during coronavirus pandemic

Care aides like Amy Watt told Global News the impact is difficult on the residents.

“Today I’ve noticed it’s a lot more sad,” she said. “They really are feeling the isolation. One resident, today, she has just been in tears and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see.”

Nicola Reger is also a care aide. She said despite feeling nervous themselves about the current situation, care aides do their best in lifting the spirits of the concerned residents.

“Every day, there are residents asking ‘Is it over yet? Is it over yet?'” said Reger.

“Everybody is just going that extra mile to give that extra smile, be even more friendly and outgoing and stuff like that with the residents and just try and comfort them more if they need it.”

2:09 Coronavirus: Quebec Government looking for workers to help struggling long term care centers Coronavirus: Quebec Government looking for workers to help struggling long term care centers

Staff have also created a schedule and have been helping the residents stay connected with family and friends virtually.

Family members are also getting creative in staying in touch with their loved ones at the care home.

“We had one family member bring balloons here and set them up in the garden for the residents to see, do that, or come put up a sign . . . the residents stare out the window every day, I mean they have something to look at — ‘Hi mom’ or a picture,” Watt said “That’s so encouraged.”

Story continues below advertisement

Families are also encouraged to send e-mails and photos, which the staff happily pass on to the residents and also suggest calling their loved ones, ways that help the elderly feel a little less lonely.

It also gives them a boost to get through what could be a lengthy lockdown.