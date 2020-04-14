Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 3:52 pm
A home-made sign in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood urges residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. .
A home-made sign in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood urges residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. . Simon Little / Global News

British Columbia health officials are slated to deliver their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: TransLink facing insolvency by June without assistance, says Mayors’ Council chair

Earlier Tuesday, the federal government followed B.C.’s lead by rolling out a requirement for returning travellers to have a “credible quarantine plan.”

B.C. began requiring returning travellers to demonstrate a self-isolation plan last week.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t promote them’: B.C. health minister slams viral video supporting groups amid COVID-19

As of Monday, B.C. had recorded 69 deaths from COVID-19, and 1,490 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

About two-thirds of B.C.’s cases have fully recovered, while 137 people were in hospital, 58 of the in intensive care.

