B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

British Columbia health officials are slated to deliver their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.
Earlier Tuesday, the federal government followed B.C.’s lead by rolling out a requirement for returning travellers to have a “credible quarantine plan.”
B.C. began requiring returning travellers to demonstrate a self-isolation plan last week.
As of Monday, B.C. had recorded 69 deaths from COVID-19, and 1,490 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.
About two-thirds of B.C.'s cases have fully recovered, while 137 people were in hospital, 58 of the in intensive care.
