Canada reports 123 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 27,000

Canada has now reported 27,046 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, including 903 deaths.

The country’s new numbers come amid a total of 1,383 newly confirmed cases, as well as 123 new deaths reported by provincial health authorities on Tuesday.

COVID-19, which disproportionately hits older-aged adults, has left a trail of devastation across many of the country’s long-term care nursing homes.

Deaths in senior care homes have made up the brunt of Canada’s overall death toll, especially in the hardest hit province of Quebec — which reported a total of 75 deaths in a single day as a result of the virus.

To date, the province has a total 14,248 confirmed cases and 435 deaths as of April 14.

During his daily press briefing on Canada’s COVID-19 response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lamented the loss of seniors from the virus spread.

“These stories are horrifying,” he said.

“We know we need to do more.”

Trudeau did, however, note that the status of long-term care was a provincial responsibility, not a federal one.

Today’s update in country-wide cases also comes amid a grim prediction for Canada’s economy.

A new report from the International Monetary Fund forecasts that in 2020, the world economy would have its worst year since the Great Depression era of the 1930s.

According to data from the forecast, Canada’s economy is slated to be hit harder than countries like the U.S. and Japan, but would fare better than the large economies of Europe such as the U.K., Germany, France and Italy.

The IMF expects Canada’s economy in particular to shrink by 6.2 per cent in 2020, but would be followed by a growth of 4.2 per cent in 2021. Worldwide, the economy is expected to drop 3 per cent this year before rebounding in 2021 with 5.8 per cent in growth.

News of Canada’s coronavirus pandemic was not entirely bleak on Tuesday, however.

The provinces of Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island all reported no new cases.

— With files from the Canadian Press, the Associated Press and Global News reporter Olivia Bowden

