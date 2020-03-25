Doctors switch to phone and virtual appointments to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
More tonight on the changing protocols at medical clinics across the Okanagan. Most appointments are now being done on the phone or virtually as doctor offices try and limit face-to-face interaction. And at least one medical clinic in West Kelowna is now opening up virtual appointments to all residents, who may either not have a family doctor or whose normal medical clinic may not be equipped to do virtual appointments. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.