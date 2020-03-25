Global News at 11 Okanagan
March 25 2020 8:29pm
02:01

Doctors switch to phone and virtual appointments to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

More tonight on the changing protocols at medical clinics across the Okanagan. Most appointments are now being done on the phone or virtually as doctor offices try and limit face-to-face interaction. And at least one medical clinic in West Kelowna is now opening up virtual appointments to all residents, who may either not have a family doctor or whose normal medical clinic may not be equipped to do virtual appointments. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

Responsive site?

Video Home