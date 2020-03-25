Animal adoptions take big hit amid pandemic, SPCA urges public to consider adopting an animal
The BC SPCA appealing tonight to the public to not forget about animals needing homes. The coronavirus pandemic is already impacting the rate of animal adoptions here in the Okanagan and with limited staffing resources, it’s critical for animals to be placed in homes as soon as possible. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, a big part of the urgency has to do with creating space for the most vulnerable cases.