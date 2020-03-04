The Southern Interior Rotary Lodge in Kelowna not only offers cancer patients a place to stay while getting treatment but also offers much needed peer support

It is a difficult diagnosis to receive–cancer. But imagine on top of that, having to travel hundreds of kilometres for treatment. For many people, that would involve financial stress along with the emotional hardship of being away from the comforts of home. But the Southern Interior Rotary Lodge in Kelowna helps hundreds of people cope with it all Klaudia Van Emmerik now with part one of a four part series about the Canadian Cancer Society’s cancer lodge and everything it has to offer.