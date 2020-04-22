Menu

Canada

Overnight fire at Kelowna heritage building

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 11:55 am
Firefighters responded to multiple calls about a heritage building on fire, early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to multiple calls about a heritage building on fire, early Wednesday morning. Global News

A heritage building in Kelowna was extensively damaged in a fire overnight.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Dilworth Drive around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, and arrived to find the building already “fully involved.”

“Three engines, a command unit, bush truck, safety officer and 15 fire personnel were on scene,” said Capt. Dennis Miller in a news release.

What sparked the flames is still under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganFirecentral okanaganKelowna Fire DepartmentKelowna fireKelowna heritageKelowna heritage building
