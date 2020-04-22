Overnight fire at Kelowna heritage building

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A heritage building in Kelowna was extensively damaged in a fire overnight.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Dilworth Drive around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, and arrived to find the building already “fully involved.”

READ MORE: Suspicious fire damages Kelowna home under renovation

“Three engines, a command unit, bush truck, safety officer and 15 fire personnel were on scene,” said Capt. Dennis Miller in a news release.

What sparked the flames is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Kelowna family homeless after early morning fire

0:50 Raw video of explosive fire that heavily damaged Kelowna home Raw video of explosive fire that heavily damaged Kelowna home

Story continues below advertisement