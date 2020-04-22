Overnight fire at Kelowna heritage building

A heritage building in Kelowna was extensively damaged in a fire overnight.
Crews were called to the 1400 block of Dilworth Drive around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, and arrived to find the building already “fully involved.”
“Three engines, a command unit, bush truck, safety officer and 15 fire personnel were on scene,” said Capt. Dennis Miller in a news release.
What sparked the flames is still under investigation.
Raw video of explosive fire that heavily damaged Kelowna home
