Residents displaced after West Kelowna RV fire

West Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire in an RV home on Ross Rd. Sunday afternoon.

Crews from the Lakeview Heights Station quickly knocked the fire down, which was reported shortly after 3 p.m.

Other crews from Westbank, Rose Valley and Glenrosa stations stood by as backup.

Fire chief Jason Brolund said there was no one home at the time of the fire.

The unit sustained some damage, rendering it uninhabitable. The residents will be staying with friends, he said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire determined it was accidental, possibly via an overheated electrical appliance.

The West Kelowna fire department reminds members of the public to be mindful of physical distancing, even during emergency situations.

“It is critical that firefighters are given extra space to get their job done,” Brolund said. “The public is respectfully asked to stay well away from emergency responders as they approach and work at fire scenes.”