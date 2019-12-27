West Kelowna firefighters battle industrial blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews in West Kelowna have doused industrial fire, but are still on scene at the Friday morning incident.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze at Burnco Rock Products Ltd. on Auburn Road shortly after 6 a.m., adding the fire is thought to have electrical origins.

“Due to energized electrical equipment involved in the fire, and for the safety of firefighters, crews attacked the fire defensively from the outside of the building,” WKFR said in a press release.

Twenty firefighters and four fire trucks are on scene, with WKFR noting that crews are fighting a defensive battle “due to concerns of collapse of the roof and the building itself.”

WKFR assistant fire chief Brent Watson told Global News that firefighters were able to access the electrical room, but were unable to turn the power off, with electrical arcing then occurring.

Watson said BC Hydro was then called in to turn off the power before crews could start battling the blaze.

He said the fire spread into the roof and extended from there.

“It was very windy when we arrived this morning,” said Watson, “and that fanned the fire and kept things going pretty good. It was a challenge.”

WKFR said fire crews are expected to remain on scene for some time and is asking the public to stay away from the immediate area so firefighters can work unimpeded.