8 children, 4 adults displaced by West Kelowna townhouse complex fire

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says eight children and four adults have been displaced after a structure fire at a townhouse complex in West Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., West Kelowna firefighters responded to a fire in a townhouse complex in the 2400 block of Ingram Road.

Fire crews reported heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the back of the building.

“Crews deployed hose lines to the rear of the structure and were able to quickly knock the fire down through a second-storey window,” said assistant chief Brent Watson.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is encouraging people to exercise “extreme caution” when using candles after a structure fire in West Kelowna. Nikki Seguin\Submitted

“Crews then entered the unit, making their way to the second-floor back bedroom where the fire started, to extinguish hot spots and to search for extension into adjoining units.”

Watson said 18 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and contained the fire to one unit.

Fire damage to the upstairs back bedroom was extensive, he said, with water and smoke damage to the ground floor and one neighbouring unit.

Emergency Support Services are providing assistance to the eight children and four adults displaced from the two impacted units.

The fire is not suspicious and was considered accidental in nature.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is reminding residents to exercise extreme caution when using candles and matches inside a home.