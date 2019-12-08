Unattended candle sparks Christmas decoration fire in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said it was an “unattended candle” catching Christmas decorations alight that sparked a small house fire on Sunday afternoon.

Assistant fire Chief Lionel Bateman said firefighters were called to the house on Stone Ridge Drive in West Kelowna over the noon hour.

When firefighters arrived no one was home.

However, Bateman said crews found a small fire that they quickly put out but not before it caused “considerable” smoke damage to the house.

The assistant fire chief said fire damage from the blaze was minimal.

Bateman suggests residents forgo candle flames and use battery operated candles for their holiday decorating instead.

