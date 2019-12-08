Menu

West Kelowna

Unattended candle sparks Christmas decoration fire in West Kelowna

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 7:48 pm
West Kelowna Fire Rescue said an "unattended candle" was responsible for a small house fire.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue said an "unattended candle" was responsible for a small house fire. Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said it was an “unattended candle” catching Christmas decorations alight that sparked a small house fire on Sunday afternoon.

Assistant fire Chief Lionel Bateman said firefighters were called to the house on Stone Ridge Drive in West Kelowna over the noon hour.

When firefighters arrived no one was home.

READ MORE: Neighbours credited with alerting Osoyoos family to Christmas Day balcony fire

However, Bateman said crews found a small fire that they quickly put out but not before it caused “considerable” smoke damage to the house.

The assistant fire chief said fire damage from the blaze was minimal.

Bateman suggests residents forgo candle flames and use battery operated candles for their holiday decorating instead.

