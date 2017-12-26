Neighbours credited with alerting Osoyoos family to Christmas Day balcony fire

Neighbours of an Osoyoos residence are being credited for quickly jumping into action after spotting a fire on the exterior balcony of a neighbouring property on Christmas Day.

Osoyoos Fire Chief Ryan McCaskill said on Tuesday that the fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 25.

The flames partially burnt the siding and railings of the home’s exterior and destroyed some patio furniture.

“The neighbors saw the fire, ran to the house, banged on the door and told them of the emergency,” McCaskill said in an email.

“The home owners were able to quickly pour enough water on the flames to knock it down until the fire department arrived and were able to fully extinguish the remaining fire,” he said.

McCaskill said the family is lucky the fire was noticed quickly and “if it wasn’t, they could have lost everything.”

The family was not displaced and there were no injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.