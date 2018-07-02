Fire crews called to Kelowna’s Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road for building fire

Kelowna firefighters were called to a building on fire at Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road Monday evening.

When crews arrived around 6 p.m. they found the roof fully engulfed in flames.

The building, which is near the old grist mill, is believed to be abandoned.

Kelowna Fire Department douses flames that erupted Monday evening in what appears to be an abandoned house off of Dilworth near Enterprise Way. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/F46LkxyYkj — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) July 3, 2018

Large plumes of smoke could be seen across town.

Part of Dilworth Drive was restricted to traffic as fire crews responded to the blaze.

The building that burned is owned by the historical society.