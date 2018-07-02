Canada
July 2, 2018
Updated: July 2, 2018 10:12 pm

Fire crews called to Kelowna’s Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road for building fire

Fire crews were called to a building on fire near Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road around 6 p.m. on Monday evening

Kelowna firefighters were called to a building on fire at Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road Monday evening.

When crews arrived around 6 p.m. they found the roof fully engulfed in flames.

The building, which is near the old grist mill, is believed to be abandoned.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen across town.

Part of Dilworth Drive was restricted to traffic as fire crews responded to the blaze.

The building that burned is owned by the historical society.

