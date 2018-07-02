Four spot fires in West Kelowna

Fire crews were dispatched to a handful of small fires in West Kelowna on Monday afternoon.

The fires were located on Mount Boucherie near Royal LePage Place, with two of them approximately 300 feet apart.

There was no word yet as to what caused the two fires despite a cool and rainy weekend.

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, fire crews reported to dispatch that three of the four small fires had been knocked down.

Also Monday afternoon, fire crews in Kelowna were called at 6 p.m. to a structure fire at the bottom of Dilworth Drive at Leckie. According to fire dispatch, the structure fire is thought to be an abandoned building. When fire crews arrived, the roof was on fire.