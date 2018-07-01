House fire in Glanbrook causes more than $830,000 in damages

Hamilton firefighters were on scene in Glanbrook overnight fighting to keep a house fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Hamilton Fire Department spokesman Claudio Mostacci said emergency crews were called to the two-storey home at 27 Blackburn Lane at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, where they found heavy smoke and flames.

Two adults and a child had managed to escape the home without injury and no one else was inside.

Mostacci said firefighters tried to tackle the flames from inside, but when the ceiling collapsed, they retreated and tried to contain the fire to the one house.

The fire was extinguished and damage to the home is estimated at $830,000.

Two neighbouring homes suffered some damage as well – one saw about $3,000 in damage done to the roof, while another suffered damage to the siding estimated at $6,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of the fire.