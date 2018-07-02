Condolences pour in for West Kelowna woman killed in explosion

A West Kelowna woman is being remembered as being kind and wonderful after news of her death reached the Okanagan on Monday.

Laurie Ryan died two weekends ago when an explosion from a gas leak at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico resulted in a wall partially collapsing. According to a Facebook post, Ryan, an artist, was the only one who died in the accident.

She is survived by her husband and two sons.

One of Ryan’s sons said in a Facebook post: “I wished I wouldn’t have to say this for many years to come, but goodbye mom. You were such a beautiful soul and had a positive impact on everyone you met. You’ll never know how much you truly meant to us and the world around you. Time for your next adventure. Rest in peace mom, I love you.”

Also in a Facebook post, New Moon Gallery in West Kelowna said, “Laurie Ryan will be missed by all who knew her. Laurie was an artist who was loved by so many. Not only was she a talented artist she was inspiring, full of life, caring, funny, eager to learn, a great artist companion ,always exploring and the list is long. She made a difference in so many peoples’ lives. We will all miss her and cherish her beautiful work.”

Another Facebook post, from the Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehab, said Laurie “died tragically in Cabo San Lucas on June 23. There was an explosion that is still under investigation and Laurie was its only victim.”

“Laurie will be horribly missed by her family, friends, fellow artists locally and abroad. Her contributions to this art will never be forgotten. May you forever dance, sweet Laurie. I’m forever blessed having you as my friend, as my sister… I love you forever.”

The resort she had been staying at, Montecristo Estates Luxury Villas, said in a letter that “a guest passed away following a partial wall collapse due to a suspected gas leak in one of our Montecristo Estates villas.”

“This is a terrible tragedy and a difficult time for us all at Montecristo Estates, and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased. No additional injuries were reported.”

As an artist, Ryan had a website, www.laurieryanart.com, which displayed her work. A brief statement on the website stated, “It is with deep sadness that we let you know that Laurie Ryan has passed away. Please be advised that all art sales have been temporarily put on hold.”

Ryan’s paintings had also been on display at art galleries throughout the Okanagan and Vancouver.

In an email to Global Okanagan on Monday, Austin Jean of Global Affairs Canada said “Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports that a Canadian was killed by an explosion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Our thoughts are with family and friends during this difficult time.”

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family and Canadian consular officials in Cabo San Lucas are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Due to the provisions of Canada’s Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”