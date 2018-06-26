World
June 26, 2018 7:19 pm

1 dead, dozen injured at explosion at hospital construction site in Texas

By Staff The Associated Press

Emergency officials say what they believe was a construction accident at a hospital that led to several people being injured as well as one fatality.

One person has died following an explosion at a Texas hospital construction site.

Bob Harrell, emergency manager for Coryell County, says that a dozen people were injured by the blast.

The explosion happened at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville.

Carly Latham, spokeswoman for the 25-bed Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, Texas, confirmed the injuries in the blast.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site at the hospital in Gatesville, 36 miles (58 kilometres) west of Waco, Texas.

WATCH: Emergency officials on scene after explosion at hospital in Texas

Witnesses say a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.

A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.

Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes. Gatesville has a population of about 12,400 people.

WATCH: Patients evacuated after explosion at Texas hospital

