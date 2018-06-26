1 dead, dozen injured at explosion at hospital construction site in Texas
One person has died following an explosion at a Texas hospital construction site.
Bob Harrell, emergency manager for Coryell County, says that a dozen people were injured by the blast.
The explosion happened at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville.
Carly Latham, spokeswoman for the 25-bed Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, Texas, confirmed the injuries in the blast.
The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site at the hospital in Gatesville, 36 miles (58 kilometres) west of Waco, Texas.
Witnesses say a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.
A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.
Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes. Gatesville has a population of about 12,400 people.
