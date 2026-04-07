Trump says ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ as Iran deadline looms

U.S. President Donald Trump says that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz looms on Tuesday.
“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning, 12 hours ahead of his deadline for Iran.
However, he added that there was potential for something “wonderful” to happen in Tehran.
“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he added.
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Trump said his deadline of 8 p.m. Eastern is “one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” saying “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end.”
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