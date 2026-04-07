SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Zaphod Beeblebrox
    April 7, 2026 at 8:44 am

    TACO Tuesday

  2. Fred Flintstone
    April 7, 2026 at 8:33 am

    See ya!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump says ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ as Iran deadline looms

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 8:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens Iran, says ‘entire country can be taken out in one night’'
Trump threatens Iran, says ‘entire country can be taken out in one night’
WATCH ABOVE: Trump threatens Iran, says 'entire country can be taken out in one night'
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump says that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz looms on Tuesday.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning, 12 hours ahead of his deadline for Iran.

However, he added that there was potential for something “wonderful” to happen in Tehran.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he added.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump said his deadline of 8 p.m. Eastern is “one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” saying “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end.”

More to come

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices