Trump says ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ as Iran deadline looms

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump says that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz looms on Tuesday.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning, 12 hours ahead of his deadline for Iran.

However, he added that there was potential for something “wonderful” to happen in Tehran.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he added.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trump said his deadline of 8 p.m. Eastern is “one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” saying “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end.”

More to come