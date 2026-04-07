Kanye West denied entry to U.K., Wireless Festival cancelled

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The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been barred from entering the U.K., where he was scheduled to perform as a headliner at the Wireless Festival in July.

As a result of West’s denied entry, the Wireless Festival has announced that its 2026 event will be cancelled.

The festival’s organizers confirmed the ban and said the entire three-day festival has been nixed.

3:55 Kanye West storms out of interview with Piers Morgan

“As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund,” a note on the official website read.

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West, legally known as Ye, made an application to travel to the U.K. via an Electronic Travel Authorization on Monday, but it has now been blocked by officials on the grounds that the performer’s presence in the country would not be “conducive to the public good,” the BBC said, citing the Home Office.

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The 48-year-old rapper was booked to perform in front of around 150,000 revellers July 10-12 at the open-air festival in London’s Finsbury Park.

Here’s everything we know about the U.K’s Wireless Festival cancellation amid the Kanye West controversy.

West offered to meet Jewish community as he faced U.K. festival backlash

A senior member of the British government said Tuesday that West should “absolutely not” play the Wireless Festival as the rapper offered to meet members of the U.K.’s Jewish community and show he has allegedly changed since provoking outrage with antisemtic statements.

“His permission to enter the U.K. is under review as we speak. All options remain on the table,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesman, Tom Wells, earlier this week.

In a statement Tuesday, West said he “would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen.”

“I know words aren’t enough — I’ll have to show change through my actions,” West said. “If you’re open, I’m here.”

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Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said the group would be willing to meet with the musician if he pulled out of the festival.

“The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival,” Rosenberg said.

This comes after West released a song called Heil Hitler last year and advertised a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website. The 48-year-old apologized in January with a letter, published as a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal. He said his bipolar disorder led him to fall into “a four-month long, manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

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— With files from The Associated Press