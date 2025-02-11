Kanye West’s Yeezy.com removed by Shopify after selling swastika T-shirts

Send this page to someone via email

Kanye West’s Yeezy.com has been removed by Shopify after it featured a single product: T-shirts with a black swastika in the centre, under the product name HH-01.

West had aired a commercial in some U.S. markets during the Super Bowl that promoted his website selling the T-shirts. In the 30-second commercial, West filmed a close-up of himself lying in a dentist’s chair. “I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” he said. “So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone.”

West, 47, then told viewers to go to his online store, Yeezy.com, which was selling only a $20 white T-shirt with a black swastika. Industry insider Variety reported that when the commercial aired on Sunday, the website had a range of non-branded clothing, but shortly afterwards it was only selling the T-shirts featuring the swastika.

Story continues below advertisement

By Tuesday morning, Yeezy.com appeared to have gone offline and displayed the message: “Something went wrong. This store is unavailable.”

View image in full screen Screenshot of Yeezy.com. Yeezy.com / Shopify

In a statement to Global News, a Shopify spokesperson said, “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Anti-Defamation League condemned West’s actions in a post on X, writing, “As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.”

“The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy,” the post continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“If that wasn’t enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye’s website as ‘HH-01,’ which is code for ‘Heil Hitler.’

“Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week. There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience.”

2:09 Holocaust survivor calls for more education to combat rising antisemitism

West’s commercial comes one week after he made headlines when he appeared at the 2025 Grammy Awards with his wife, Bianca Censori, who wore a sheer minidress and appeared nude on the red carpet.

In recent days, West has been using his X account to share his controversial and antisemitic thoughts, including identifying as a Nazi, supporting Diddy and R. Kelly and more. On Sunday night, it appeared that West had deactivated his X account.

Story continues below advertisement

Milo Yiannopoulos, whose talent management firm Tarantula names Yeezy and Censori as clients, posted on X to confirm that West had deactivated his own account.

“Ye has deactivated his X account for the time being. Journalists with requests for comment about this or any other matter pertaining to Ye may direct them to my firm at my@trnt.la,” Yiannopoulos wrote.