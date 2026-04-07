Iranian-Canadians voice fear, uncertainty after ceasefire announcement

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Iranian-Canadian communities in Vancouver and Toronto say a temporary ceasefire has brought some relief, but deep concern remains for loved ones in Iran following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire after Trump’s latest warnings raised alarms internationally.

Human rights advocate Soushiant Zanganehpour said the rhetoric marked a sharp escalation.

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“He has not dealt with an adversary this unmanageable … to threaten the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure … and then to ratchet up those threats to the level of the eradication of the civilization — this is genocidal,” he said.

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On social media, Trump warned that “a whole civilization will die” unless Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz, setting a Tuesday evening deadline.

Across Iran, people formed human chains around power plants, while hundreds gathered on bridges holding flags.

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In Vancouver, members of the region’s large Iranian community reacted with a mix of skepticism and fear.

One Iranian resident told Global News the threats were unlikely to be carried out, describing Iran as a vast country with a long history that cannot be destroyed.

Another Iranian resident said people in Iran have long endured a brutal regime, but warned the situation could worsen without a clear plan.

In Toronto, Iranian-Canadians said the developments have made an already emotional situation more stressful.

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Rogina Aselfallah said she had been on edge while following the latest developments, worried about her family members in her home country.

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She said the last-minute decision to suspend attacks about 90 minutes before a deadline brought temporary relief, but also uncertainty.

“I’m very happy that power and water aren’t going to go out for two weeks, but then (what) after the two weeks? That’s scary too,” she said.

Babak Zamani said it is difficult to know what his family is experiencing. “Every night they are scared to just sleep. We are hoping to end the war as soon as possible,” he told Global. He described the situation as painful and conflicted, with people caught between calls for political change and fears about further destruction.

Sam Fayaz, who owns an Iranian grocery store in Toronto, said many in the community want to see change in Iran’s government, but were alarmed by Trump’s comments.

“(We) were very concerned, extremely saddened by his comments (about) destroying the entire civilization. That’s really not what we want,” he said.

Fayaz added many Iranian-Canadians feel a responsibility to speak out.

“People have no voice (there) and it’s our job here to be their voice,” he said.

Many say they are now hoping the ceasefire will give both sides time to reach a longer-term resolution. Zanganehpour said the uncertainty has left people searching for answers.

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“The fact that we don’t have answers, we’re all on the sidelines trying to make sense of unprecedented things. I hope it does bring us a little bit together, because we’re all we have,” he said.