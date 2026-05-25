Quebec announces tax relief, $50 registration cut, payments to ease cost of living

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Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette announced Monday a series of measures to help residents cope with rising living costs, including a $50 cut to vehicle registration fees and payments of up to $200 for eligible households.

The plan also includes removing the provincial sales tax from certain grocery and household items as of July 15.

Speaking in Sherbrooke, Que., Fréchette said the measures are aimed at giving “some breathing room” to Quebecers facing higher food and fuel prices.

“Inflation affects everyone,” the premier told reporters. “We have to give some oxygen to Quebecers. We need to give (people) a financial boost.”

A one-time payment of up to $200 will be issued to people eligible for the solidarity tax credit, with no application required. Payments are set to begin June 4 and will reach about 3.5 million people, including 295,000 families with children.

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The amount will vary, with $100 for single individuals, $150 for single-parent families or couples without children, and $200 for couples with children.

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The government will also reduce vehicle registration renewal fees by $50 for one year starting in September 2026.

The reduction will apply automatically to most passenger vehicles, including gas, hybrid and diesel models, but not fully electric vehicles. About 4.9 million vehicles are expected to qualify.

In addition, Quebec will remove the provincial sales tax from a range of everyday items, including pre-cut fruits and vegetables, granola bars, salted nuts, toilet paper and tissues. The change will also apply to products that are currently taxed due to packaging, such as individually sold muffins.

The government estimates a family of four could save nearly $350 this year through the combined measures.

Fréchette said the rising cost of living has put increasing pressure on households in recent months, particularly at the grocery store and gas pump.

Finance Minister Eric Girard said the measures are designed to provide quick, targeted relief and put money back into the pockets of those most affected.

Transport Minister Benoit Charette said the registration fee cut offers direct support to motorists, while Social Solidarity Minister Chantal Rouleau said the one-time payment will help those most in need without requiring additional steps from recipients.

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The tax changes are set to take effect July 15 to allow time for businesses to adjust.

–with files from The Canadian Press