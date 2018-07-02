Kelowna’s Canada Day homicide victim identified

The man who was stabbed in Kelowna on Canada Day has been identified by police.

Twenty-three-year-old Esa Carriere was rushed to hospital after being stabbed around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 1400-block of Water Street, near the Queensway bus loop.

Police found Carriere suffering from life-threatening wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

“In order to further the ongoing homicide investigation, police are now confirming 23-year-old Esa Carriere, who recently relocated to Kelowna from Mississauga Ontario, was the victim in yesterday’s homicide,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“At this time our investigators consider the incident an isolated event,” he added.

RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward as they try to establish a timeline leading up to Carriere’s death. They’re also asking for video or images taken around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.