Help needed to identify Canada Day homicide victim in Kelowna

UPDATE: Transit drivers said police had cordoned off a large section of Queensway Avenue, close to Water Street — only metres from Kelowna City Hall. The police tape has since been removed. Transit drivers tell Global News they believe the victim was stabbed.

Original story:

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was the victim of a Canada Day homicide in Kelowna.

Police say the man was fatally injured during an altercation near the Queensway Bus Loop on July 1 in the late evening hours.

Police were called to the loop at 10:50 p.m. where they found the man on the ground with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of City Hall on Queensway across from O’Flannigan’s Liquor Store between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.,” said Const. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP in a release.

“The identify of the male victim is still unknown and we are hoping to locate a friend or family member who will notify the RCMP should they recognize the following description”.

The homicide victim is described as being a “non-white male in his 30’s, approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall, 150 pounds with long brown hair, long facial hair and brown eyes.”

The man was wearing black jeans, a rope belt and black shoes with white soles. The victim also had several tattoos on his upper body, noticeably a large colourful tattoo on his side.

If you recognize this description, contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unite at (250) 762-3300.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or text the tip to CRIMES (274637).