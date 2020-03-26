Kelowna fire crews rush to morning blaze on Enterprise Way

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters rushed to a blaze at a multi-unit commercial building in Kelowna on Thursday morning after a report of smoke.

Four engines, rescue and safety units, a command vehicle and 18 personnel responded to the fire on the 2700 block of Enterprise Way just after 7 a.m.

The fire department said the first arriving officer reported smoke coming from the bay door of one of the units.

Crews entered the unit and quickly extinguished a fire that was located on the second-floor mezzanine area, according to a news release.

The fire department said the blaze caused some smoke and minor structural damage but was contained to the affected unit.

However, smoke did migrate to other units in the building, according to firefighters.

The fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

RCMP are investigating.

