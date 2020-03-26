Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Kelowna fire crews rush to morning blaze on Enterprise Way

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 1:10 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 2:07 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a blaze on Enterprise Way Thursday morning.
The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a blaze on Enterprise Way Thursday morning. Global News

Firefighters rushed to a blaze at a multi-unit commercial building in Kelowna on Thursday morning after a report of smoke.

Four engines, rescue and safety units, a command vehicle and 18 personnel responded to the fire on the 2700 block of Enterprise Way just after 7 a.m.

Related News

The fire department said the first arriving officer reported smoke coming from the bay door of one of the units.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway down to single-lane alternating traffic east of Revelstoke

Crews entered the unit and quickly extinguished a fire that was located on the second-floor mezzanine area, according to a news release.

The fire department said the blaze caused some smoke and minor structural damage but was contained to the affected unit.

However, smoke did migrate to other units in the building, according to firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Overnight outbuilding fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

The fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

RCMP are investigating.

An alleged arsonist in Kelowna may be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder
An alleged arsonist in Kelowna may be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaOkanaganFirecentral okanaganKelowna Fire DepartmentFire Departmentcommercialelectrical firekfdEnterprise Way
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.