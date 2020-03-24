Surrey man arrested after woman heard screaming for help in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey man is in custody after a woman was heard screaming for help in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood early Monday morning.

RCMP say they rushed to the 1700-block of Morrison Road just after 1:30 a.m. because of a call from a concerned citizen.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and learned that the woman had left the scene as a passenger in a vehicle, according to a news release.

RCMP say officers spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it several times, but it fled in a dangerous manner.

“Due to their ongoing risk assessment, police did not initiate a pursuit,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a statement.

“Kelowna RCMP officers once again located the vehicle, successfully deployed a spike belt and a short time later the driver fled on foot from the immobilized vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the passenger was found, and the woman confirmed that she had been screaming for help. Police said she is co-operating with their investigation.

READ MORE: Murder trial continues for man accused of killing partner with wine bottle in the Okanagan

Officers found the 26-year-old suspect nearby and took him into custody.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, failure to stop, prohibited driving and dangerous driving.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300.

1:33 Video shows fleeing suspects ramming a teen’s SUV in Kelowna Video shows fleeing suspects ramming a teen’s SUV in Kelowna