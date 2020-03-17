Firearms, drugs seized after search warrant executed at Rutland residence: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Several rifles plus drugs and suspected stolen property were seized from a Rutland residence, Kelowna RCMP announced on Tuesday.

Police also said four people were arrested when a search warrant was executed on March 13 along the 400 block of Montgomery Road.

The warrant, police added, was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the Rutland area.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Our officers also seized numerous firearms, weapons and several bicycles believed to be recovered stolen property.”

Police said the four arrested people were later unconditionally released, without charges, though the case is still under investigation and that charges will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration.

