Drugs and stolen property seized, 10 taken into custody during Hein Road bust: Kelowna RCMP

A drug bust in Rutland last week saw Kelowna RCMP take 10 people into custody.

According to police, a search warrant was executed on Friday, Feb. 28, along the 400 block of Hein Road.

The search warrant, police say, netted illicit drugs and stolen property, and was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

“In February of this year, Community Safety Unit officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving a residence on Hein Road,” said Cpl. Stuart Smith.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, GHB and codeine.”

Police say in addition to the drugs, officers seized stolen property, including several bicycles, a dirt-bike, and licence plates.

They added that prohibited items including body armour, a firearm magazine and a switchblade were also seized.

Police added that 10 people were initially taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant, including two who had unrelated outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Kelowna RCMP said the matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.