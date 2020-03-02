Menu

Crime

Hells Angels members among 10 charged in southwestern Ontario drug bust

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2020 11:38 am
Updated March 2, 2020 11:50 am
The charges were the result of a joint investigation between London police, RCMP and OPP.
London Police Service

London, Ont., police say 10 people are facing charges, including three alleged full-patch Hells Angels members, following a joint operation that saw officers carry out seven simultaneous raids in four cities across southwestern Ontario on Feb. 20.

Four raids took place along Stuart Street, Palmerston Place, Mountbatten Place and Robbins Hill Road in London. The remaining three happened in Kitchener, New Hamburg and Stratford.

The raids were the result of an investigation by London police, RCMP and OPP. Waterloo Regional Police also lent their assistance in carrying out the raids.

READ MORE: Hells Angel arrested, likely Manitoba’s biggest seizure of meth made in raids, say RCMP

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of a little more than $240,000.

The items seized are as follows:

  • 1.6 kilograms of cocaine
  • 2.7 kilograms of cannabis
  • 1.8 kilograms of cannabis resin
  • 10 grams of crack cocaine
  • 67 oxycodone pills
  • Three cocaine presses
  • Three sets of body armour
  • Two conducted energy weapons
  • Approximately $62,000 in cash
Members of Hells Angels support club charged in drug trafficking case
Members of Hells Angels support club charged in drug trafficking case

Ten people have been charged following the raids, including three suspects that police have described as full-patch Hells Angels members.

The alleged members are Joseph Stokes, 39, of London, Frank Strauss, 44, of Stratford and John Bohnsack, 40, of London. The three face a combined total of 12 charges, most of which are drug-related.

Others facing charges include Sheena Bowden, 35, Lindy Grieve, 38, Jeffrey Maslen, 40, Jean Thomson, 77, David Thomson, 48 and William Davidson, 65, all of London.

Michael Fuller, 43, of Kitchener has also been charged. Almost all offences laid were drug-related.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOPPLondon PoliceWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeHells AngelsSouthwestern Ontariolondon drug bustHells angels KitchenerKitchener raidLondon Drug SeizureLondon Hells Angels
