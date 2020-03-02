Hells Angels members among 10 charged in southwestern Ontario drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say 10 people are facing charges, including three alleged full-patch Hells Angels members, following a joint operation that saw officers carry out seven simultaneous raids in four cities across southwestern Ontario on Feb. 20.

Four raids took place along Stuart Street, Palmerston Place, Mountbatten Place and Robbins Hill Road in London. The remaining three happened in Kitchener, New Hamburg and Stratford.

The raids were the result of an investigation by London police, RCMP and OPP. Waterloo Regional Police also lent their assistance in carrying out the raids.

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of a little more than $240,000.

The items seized are as follows:

1.6 kilograms of cocaine

2.7 kilograms of cannabis

1.8 kilograms of cannabis resin

10 grams of crack cocaine

67 oxycodone pills

Three cocaine presses

Three sets of body armour

Two conducted energy weapons

Approximately $62,000 in cash

Story continues below advertisement

1:25 Members of Hells Angels support club charged in drug trafficking case Members of Hells Angels support club charged in drug trafficking case

Ten people have been charged following the raids, including three suspects that police have described as full-patch Hells Angels members.

The alleged members are Joseph Stokes, 39, of London, Frank Strauss, 44, of Stratford and John Bohnsack, 40, of London. The three face a combined total of 12 charges, most of which are drug-related.

Others facing charges include Sheena Bowden, 35, Lindy Grieve, 38, Jeffrey Maslen, 40, Jean Thomson, 77, David Thomson, 48 and William Davidson, 65, all of London.

Michael Fuller, 43, of Kitchener has also been charged. Almost all offences laid were drug-related.